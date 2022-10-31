Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

PARA stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

