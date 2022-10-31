Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.
Paramount Global Stock Up 3.4 %
PARA stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.