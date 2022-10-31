Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.64.

PRMRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PRMRF opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $32.53.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $420.17 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 18.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0728 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.69%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

