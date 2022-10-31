Park Place Energy (OTCMKTS:PKPL) Stock Price Down 13.7%

Park Place Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PKPL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 13.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Park Place Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16.
Park Place Energy Company Profile
Trillion Energy International, Inc engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segment: Bulgaria, North America, and Turkey. The company was founded on November 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park Place Energy (PKPL)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Park Place Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Place Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.