PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 948,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAVM traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,230. PAVmed has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $111.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PAVmed will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new position in PAVmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 40.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 10.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 400.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

(Get Rating)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.