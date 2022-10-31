PAX Gold 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.96 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for about $1,631.65 or 0.07924090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $530.63 million and $6.96 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,533.35 or 0.31564062 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012328 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.