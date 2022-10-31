Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 89.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after buying an additional 750,928 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Paychex by 614.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after buying an additional 557,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,224,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paychex Stock Up 3.5 %

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

PAYX stock opened at $119.79 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.07.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

