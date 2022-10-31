Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Up 15.6% in October

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,600 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 638,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Pearson Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PSO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.12. 419,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,751. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pearson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.8062 per share. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PSO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 998 ($12.06) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($13.05) to GBX 1,060 ($12.81) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.42) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $989.71.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

