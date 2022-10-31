Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 13,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.89. The stock had a trading volume of 215,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,721,043. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $111.21. The firm has a market cap of $466.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

