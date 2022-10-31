Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 2.02% of VanEck China Bond ETF worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,978,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 391,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,098 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 245,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 97,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,719,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,521,000.

Get VanEck China Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck China Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CBON stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,467. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. VanEck China Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $25.09.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.