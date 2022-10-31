Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 106,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,526,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of V stock traded down $2.24 on Monday, hitting $207.10. 83,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.78 and a 200 day moving average of $201.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

