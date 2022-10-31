Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.7% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 5,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 53,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.16. 41,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,441. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.63. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

