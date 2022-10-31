Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,304 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,128. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

