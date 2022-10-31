Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $7.17 Million Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,624 shares during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control accounts for about 1.0% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,144,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 344,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ITRN traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $557.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.14. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $73.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.94 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.15%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

