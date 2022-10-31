Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up 1.3% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.11% of Cameco worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Cameco by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cameco by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Cameco Price Performance

About Cameco

CCJ traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.