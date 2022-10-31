Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 429,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at MRC Global

In related news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRC Global Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MRC Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

MRC Global stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.16 million, a PE ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.04. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.01.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). MRC Global had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About MRC Global

(Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.