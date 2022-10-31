Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Short Interest Up 13.0% in October

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 4,320,000 shares. Approximately 19.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,820. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.58 and a 1-year high of $126.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

