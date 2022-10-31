Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,116 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 9.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $74,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after buying an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after buying an additional 503,485 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after buying an additional 4,315,670 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,319,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SHY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.02. 26,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,917,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average of $82.37. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.73 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.