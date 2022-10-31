Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 208,562 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,562 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUEM. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $1,117,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $307,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NUEM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.70. 74,713 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

