PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $50,451.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $50,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,672,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,716,989.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $32,594.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $39,780.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $51,660.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,900 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $28,665.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $16,491.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $36,300.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $14,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $38,425.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,468 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $34,180.20.

On Friday, October 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $33,726.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

PRT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.51. 67,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,131. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.29.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 85.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.0934 dividend. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.92%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

