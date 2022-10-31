Persistence Trading Up 6.3% This Week (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Persistence token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00003071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $83.62 million and $293,235.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003100 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,639.27 or 0.31942102 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000405 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012475 BTC.
Persistence Profile
Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 153,913,788 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,213,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog.
Persistence Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.