Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 246 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

XBI opened at $83.76 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $134.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.96.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

