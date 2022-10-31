Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $310,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,953 shares of company stock valued at $13,859,101. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $244.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.69. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

