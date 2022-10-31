Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $368,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $101.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

