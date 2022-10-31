Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $229.14 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.05.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

