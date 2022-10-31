Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

