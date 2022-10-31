Personal Capital Advisors Corp Lowers Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

SOXX stock opened at $333.75 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $559.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.802 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

