Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 1,080 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Block by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 12.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ stock opened at $61.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $258.75.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $1,841,216.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,289,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $716,496.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,689.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $1,841,216.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,289,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 390,097 shares of company stock valued at $26,180,738. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.46.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

