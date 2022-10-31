Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 1,173 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 29,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

