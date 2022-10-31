Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 424 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Marriott International by 32.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 31,560 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Marriott International by 55.7% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Marriott International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Marriott International by 37.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 162,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $159.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average of $156.71. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

