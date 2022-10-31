Personal Capital Advisors Corp Takes Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $33.50 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.93.
