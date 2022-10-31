Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $47.13. 404,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,939,293. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

