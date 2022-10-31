Philcoin (PHL) Price Hits $0.0631 on Top Exchanges

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 68.5% higher against the US dollar. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0631 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. Philcoin has a market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $39,462.00 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Philcoin

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

