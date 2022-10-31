Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.02% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. On average, analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $1.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 580,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 146,739 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

