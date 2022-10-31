Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.12.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.77 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Pinterest’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,831.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,509 shares of company stock worth $1,766,148. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 154,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 151,441 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 237,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 30,567.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,620 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

