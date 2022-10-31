Piper Sandler Downgrades United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Fire Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

United Fire Group Price Performance

UFCS opened at $26.12 on Thursday. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $219.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Insider Activity at United Fire Group

In related news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 25,753 shares in the company, valued at $749,412.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,554.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,753 shares in the company, valued at $749,412.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $186,765. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

