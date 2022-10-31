Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits Market Cap of $82.40 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $82.40 million and $75,197.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00256864 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00084909 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00065892 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,433,810 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

