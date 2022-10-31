Pivotal Research Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $42.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Pivotal Research from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.67.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

CMCSA opened at $31.95 on Thursday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Comcast by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,674,000 after buying an additional 119,226 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 13.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.