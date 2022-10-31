Pixelworks (PXLW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Pixelworks to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.47% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pixelworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pixelworks Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Pixelworks stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $78.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $26,123.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,388,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 85,056 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PXLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pixelworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Pixelworks to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Featured Stories

