Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Raymond James

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.25.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. Plexus has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $96,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,924.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $958,970 over the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 138.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 25.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.