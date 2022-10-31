Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Raymond James

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
PLXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.25.
Plexus Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of Plexus stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. Plexus has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.39.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 138.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 25.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
