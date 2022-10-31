Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,511,500 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 8,331,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,284.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Poste Italiane from €13.10 ($13.37) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Poste Italiane in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Poste Italiane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of PITAF stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. Poste Italiane has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

