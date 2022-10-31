Premia Hits One Day Trading Volume of $496,469.00 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and $496,469.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00005545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Premia has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.43 or 0.31937097 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

