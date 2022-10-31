Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to C$115.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$131.64.

Premium Brands Price Performance

PBH traded down C$0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting C$80.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,591. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$79.00 and a 12 month high of C$137.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

