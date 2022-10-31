Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

NYSE CVX opened at $179.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $353.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $182.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

