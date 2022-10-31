Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives $52.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Up 2.2 %

PRGS opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.00. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,949 shares of company stock worth $837,111. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 67,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 214,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 60,103 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth $6,828,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.