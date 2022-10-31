Prologis (PLD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/24/2022 – Prologis is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $130.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Prologis was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $137.00.

10/17/2022 – Prologis is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $193.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $183.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Prologis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Prologis is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $172.00 to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Prologis is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2022 – Prologis was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $133.00.

9/27/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $134.00 to $133.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.78. 172,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,842. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

