Prologis (PLD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 10/24/2022 – Prologis is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/18/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $130.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/18/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/17/2022 – Prologis was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $137.00.
  • 10/17/2022 – Prologis is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/17/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $193.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/13/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $183.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/12/2022 – Prologis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 10/12/2022 – Prologis is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/5/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $172.00 to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/4/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/3/2022 – Prologis is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.
  • 9/27/2022 – Prologis was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $133.00.
  • 9/27/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 9/19/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $134.00 to $133.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.78. 172,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,842. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

