ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.90

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 2104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.
ProMIS Neurosciences Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
About ProMIS Neurosciences
ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProMIS Neurosciences (ARFXF)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.