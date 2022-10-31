ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Update

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of ProPetro stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,982. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 2.36. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.57 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ProPetro will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at ProPetro

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $326,016.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,206,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,775 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter valued at $10,617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 16.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 713,904 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 560.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 622,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 94.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after acquiring an additional 588,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

