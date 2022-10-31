ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.34 and last traded at $58.22. Approximately 4,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 7,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Real Estate

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URE. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

