Proterra (PTRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Proterra to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Proterra has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.69 million. Proterra had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. On average, analysts expect Proterra to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA opened at $5.90 on Monday. Proterra has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Proterra by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Proterra by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Proterra by 19.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Proterra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Proterra in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proterra currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

