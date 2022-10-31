Proterra (PTRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Proterra to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Proterra has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Proterra had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.69 million. On average, analysts expect Proterra to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Proterra Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ PTRA opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 8.19. Proterra has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Proterra by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Proterra by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 94,298 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Proterra by 403.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 1,546,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 1st quarter worth $11,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

